Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Newcastle Falcons

Jack Nowell returns after missing last week's loss at Leicester with a dead leg

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 7 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

England and Lions winger Jack Nowell returns as Exeter make six changes.

Nowell replaces Phil Dollman as Lachie Turner moves to full-back, while Nic White returns at scrum-half and Carl Rimmer, Harry Williams, Sam Skinner and Sam Simmonds come into the pack.

Newcastle name big summer signing Toby Flood on the bench for the first time since his return from Toulouse for this season after a hamstring injury.

Prop Trevor Davison starts following his move from Blaydon in the summer.

Exeter forwards coach Rob Hunter told BBC Sport:

"We've had a few little highs and lows, but certainly we feel that we're in a pretty good place, the lads are playing well, we're physically putting a lot into games and our basics are holding up.

"(Newcastle) have some danger men and their attack and offloading game has been fantastic.

"They're really pushing those lines running to get the ball and with that confidence that they've got there, even when they don't quite get the ball to somebody, you can see them smiling and going 'almost got it'.

Exeter: Turner; Nowell, Slade, Whitten, Woodburn; Steenson, White; Rimmer, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Lees, Hill, Skinner, Armand, Simmonds.

Replacements: Taione, Moon, Francis, Atkins, Salvi, Townsend, Hendrickson, Dollman.

Newcastle: Tait; Van der Merwe, Harris, Socino, Goneva; Willis, Takulua; Davison, S. Socino, Welsh, Green, Witty, M. Wilson, Welch (c), Latu.

Replacements: Cooper, Vickers, Ilnicki, Robinson, Hogg, Stuart, Flood, Matavesi

