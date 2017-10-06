Premiership: Saracens v Wasps

Brad Barritt (right) will make his 200th appearance for Saracens

Aviva Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Sunday, 8 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Saracens make six changes from the XV which beat Worcester last time out.

Luke Williams, Marcelo Bosch and Richard Wigglesworth return in the back line while Mako Vunipola, Juan Figallo and Nick Isiekwe are named in the pack.

Willie Le Roux returns at full-back for Wasps as Rob Miller moves to fly-half in the absence of Jimmy Gopperth.

Matt Mullan, Ashley Johnson and Marty Moore form a new front row as lock Marcus Garratt and flanker Jack Willis are included among the forwards.

Lock Joe Launchbury is rested ahead of the European Champions Cup tie against Ulster on Friday, 13 October.

Dai Young's Wasps are looking to avoid a fourth straight Premiership defeat, having lost to Harlequins, Exeter and Bath.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall told BBC Radio London:

"We've had some great battles with Wasps down the years.

"They are a fantastic side and they have danger everywhere; in their back line with some fantastic forwards as well, with their back row a match for any in the Premiership.

"They have some real class and a great operator at 10 in Jimmy Gopperth. They will be a difficult challenge for us.

"They are well coached and organised but we will be motivated as it will be a full house at Allianz Park."

Saracens: Goode; Williams, Bosch, Barritt (c), Wyles; Lozowski, Wigglesworth; M. Vunipola, George, Figallo, Isiekwe, Kruis, Itoje, Clark, Wray.

Replacements: Tolofua, Thompson-Stringer, Koch, Day, Conlon, Spencer, Farrell, Taylor.

Wasps: Le Roux; Watson, Daly, Macken, Bassett; Miller, Simpson; Mullan (capt), Johnson, Moore, Garratt, Rowlands, Haskell, Willis, Young.

Replacements: Cruse, Harris, Cooper-Woolley, Gaskell, Willis, Robson, De Jongh, Wade.

Referee: Ian Tempest.

Match facts