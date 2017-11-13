Rohan Janse van Rensburg: Sale sign centre on loan from Super Rugby side Lions

Rohan Janse van Rensburg scored 10 tries as he helped the Lions reach the 2016 Super Rugby final

Sale Sharks have signed South Africa centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg from Super Rugby side Lions on a short-term loan deal.

He joins Sale until February when he will return to South Africa ahead of the 2018 Super Rugby season.

The 23-year-old has played once for the Springboks, making his debut against Wales in November 2016.

"Rohan is a powerful, highly abrasive centre and we are very happy he will be joining," boss Steve Diamond said.

"I'm sure he will be an excellent addition to our squad.

"He was recommended by Faf De Klerk and Josh Strauss and everyone here is looking forward to welcoming Rohan to the club."