BBC Sport - Ulster, Leinster and Munster look ahead to European campaigns

Irish sides prepare for European Champions Cup

Captains and coaches of Ulster, Leinster and Munster steel themselves for another testing season in Europe.

On Monday, representatives from the three Irish provinces involved in the European Champions Cup took part in an event in Dublin ahead of the pool stages.

The Pool One meeting of Ulster and Wasps at Kingspan Stadium on 13 October will be the opening game of the new tournament.

Top Stories