Dragons coach Bernard Jackman reveals injury crisis ahead of Cardiff Blues derby

Dragons face an injury crisis ahead of their Pro14 derby at Cardiff Blues on 6 October, with 29 squad members missing through injury.

Head coach Bernard Jackman says he has just 24 fit players to choose from.

"We haven't been able to name our team yet, which we usually do privately early in the week," he said.

"It'll be easy to pick the team - whoever is fit can play! But it's just something we've got to manage our way through."

Jackman is hoping Wales back Hallam Amos (dead leg) will be fit, but fellow wing Ashton Hewitt (ankle) is a major doubt

"It's because historically we haven't trained at the intensity we need to and players aren't robust enough, but that will change because now we are going to," Jackman said.

"Our bodies will adapt and we'll end up having a smaller infirmary.

"It's challenging but that's the way it is and it gives someone else another opportunity.

"Luckily we didn't send our best team to Ulster or we would have been in trouble.

"It's just trying to get guys back as quick as possible and getting them fit so they don't break down again.

"That's the challenge."