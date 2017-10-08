The Rugby Championship: Argentina 20-37 Australia

Reece Hodge was key to Australia's win over Argentina

The Rugby Championship, Mendoza Argentina (13) 20 Tries: Alemanno, Iglesias Pens: Sanchez (2) Cons: Sanchez (2) Australia (13) 37 Tries: Koroibete, Hodge (2), Foley, Genia Pens: Foley (2) Cons: Foley (3)

Australia finished runners-up in the 2017 Rugby Championship after a 37-20 bonus-point victory over Argentina.

It was 13-13 at half-time and also level at 20-20 - before Australia pulled away with 17 unanswered points.

Reece Hodge scored two tries for the Wallabies, with his second in the 76th minute, and had a hand in two others.

The result in Mendoza meant Australia overtook South Africa into second behind New Zealand, while Argentina finished bottom of the table.

Australia ended with 15 points after two wins, two draws and two defeats.

The Pumas lost all six matches and failed to secure any bonus points for the first time since joining the southern hemisphere competition in 2012.