Wales consider Test player selection change

Taulupe Faletau, George North and Jamie Roberts could all be freely picked by Wales under an Australian model

The Welsh Rugby Union is considering changing its senior player selection policy (SPSP) for international games.

Wales could adopt a stance similar to the one employed by Australia.

Players who have won at least 60 caps and played domestic rugby for seven years can be selected for the Test side regardless of any move abroad.

If Wales do adopt a revised SPSP, the number of caps and length of domestic service will not necessarily be the same as the Australia model.

Wales' current policy, also known as Gatland's Law in reference to Wales head coach Warren Gatland, is aimed at ensuring more players play their domestic rugby in Wales and allows three 'wildcard' picks from those who play outside Wales.

The SPSP does not affect players who signed contracts with clubs outside Wales before the policy was introduced, such as Luke Charteris at Bath and Tomas Francis at Exeter.

Players who would benefit from such a Test selection change would include Northampton wing George North, who has won 69 caps, Bath back-row Taulupe Faletau (66) and Harlequins centre Jamie Roberts (93).

Should Wales set the bar at 50 caps, fly-half Dan Biggar (55) would also be eligible once he joins Northampton next season.