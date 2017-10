James Sheekey made six appearances for Cardiff Blues

Dragons have signed former Cardiff Blues back-rower James Sheekey for the rest of the season.

The former Wales Under-20s international arrives from Cardiff RFC to help cover for injured flankers Nic Cudd and Harrison Keddie.

"James is a very tough, abrasive and hardworking back-rower that also can play lock," said Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman.

"He is someone I believe will thrive in our environment."