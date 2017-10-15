European Champions Cup: Toulon 21-20 Scarlets

Scarlets full-back Leigh Halfpenny claimed a try on his return to former club Toulon

European Champions Cup Toulon (18) 21 Tries: Escande, Guirado Cons: Belleau Pens: Belleau 2, Trinh-Duc Scarlets (3) 20 Tries: McNicholl, Halfpenny Cons: Halfpenny 2 Pens: Halfpenny 2

Scarlets just missed out on a famous win in Toulon as the French side edged their Champions Cup opener.

Toulon dominated the first half with a powerful display that saw Eric Escande and Guilhem Guirado cross for tries.

But a revitalised Scarlets side had Toulon rocking after the break as Johnny McNicholl and Leigh Halfpenny both went over.

Full-back Halfpenny could have snatched victory against his former club but his difficult penalty kick went just wide.

Scarlets got off to the worst possible start when scrum-half Aled Davies received the ball from a line-out and spun the ball out, but failed to spot opposite number Escande lurking.

The Toulon nine plucked the ball out of the air and raced off under the visitors' posts.

Anthony Belleau kicked the simple conversion and added a penalty soon after, when Halfpenny was penalised for holding on in the tackle.

Halfpenny joined Scarlets last summer after being released by Toulon, having enjoyed three seasons with the Top 14 side.

But the Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back suffered a miserable few moments on his return to southern France.

After conceding that penalty, the normally metronomic kicker - so used to bisecting the posts at Stade Felix Mayol in the past - missed his first attempt at goal for Scarlets.

Toulon launched a swift counter-attack down the right and wing Josua Tuisova barged off Halfpenny before sending hooker Guirado away for an unconverted try.

Toulon's Fijian winger Josua Tuisova set up the French side's second try

Halfpenny had been bowled over by the impact and had to leave the field for 10 minutes for a head injury assessment - with Paul Asquith filling in - but was thankfully able to return after passing the tests.

With more than half an hour gone Scarlets were at last able to make inroads into Toulon territory.

Scott Williams took a crash ball in midfield to drive into the 22 and when Ma'a Nonu was penalised for lying on the wrong side of the breakdown, Halfpenny was on target this time with the resulting kick.

Toulon suffered two quick blows when Escande limped off injured, Sebastien Tillous-Borde taking over at scrum-half, before full-back Hugo Bonneval was sin-binned for taking out Aled Davies off the ball.

Scarlets opted for an attacking line-out rather than the posts and the bold move nearly paid off when wing McNicholl cut back inside, only to lose control of the ball as he stretched for the line.

Toulon's 18-3 lead at half-time was deserved but Scarlets re-emerged invigorated to claim their first try.

Rhys Patchell sent a cross-kick in behind Chris Ashton and although the England wing tracked back well, the bounce favoured McNicholl who gathered to score with Halfpenny adding the conversion.

More evidence that the full-back was fully back in the groove soon followed, as Scarlets launched a flowing move that ended in Halfpenny entering the backline at pace to go over.

Halfpenny converted his own try and then added a penalty soon after to give Scarlets the lead for the first time.

But Francois Trinh-Duc, replacing Belleau at fly-half, stopped the Toulon rot with a penalty to edge the home side back in front 21-20.

Halfpenny was just wide with a difficult penalty as the game entered the final quarter, as Scarlets scented a victory that had looked so unlikely at half-time.

However, Toulon were able to reassert the physical dominance they had enjoyed in the first half and finished the game camped in the Scarlets 22.

The Welsh side dug deep - holding up Raphael Lakafia over the try line and having Tadhg Beirne sin-binned - to hang onto a losing bonus point that could prove crucial in the final Pool 5 reckoning.

Toulon: Hugo Bonneval; Josua Tuisova, Mathieu Bastareaud (capt), Ma'a Nonu, Chris Ashton; Anthony Belleau, Eric Escande; Florian Fresia, Guilhem Guirado, Marcel Van Der Merwe, Swan Rebbadj, Mamuka Gorgodze, Juan Fernandez Lobbe, Facundo Isa, Raphael Lakafia.

Replacements: Anthony Etrillard, Xavier Chiocci, Levan Chilachava, Rudy Gahetau, Semi Radradra, Francois Trinh-Duc, Sebastien Tillous-Borde, Juandre Kruger.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams (capt), Steff Evans; Rhys Patchell, Aled Davies; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Lewis Rawlins, Aaron Shingler, Will Boyde, Tadhg Beirne.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Dylan Evans, Werner Kruger, David Bulbring, Josh Macleod, Gareth Davies, Paul Asquith, Hadleigh Parkes.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant referees: Jack Makepeace (England) and Nigel Carrick (England)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)

For the latest Welsh rugby news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.