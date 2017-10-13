European Rugby Champions Cup: Racing 92 v Leicester

Ben Youngs, who has made 317 passes in the Premiership this season, returns at nine

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Stade Olympique Yves-du-Manoir Date: Saturday, 14 October Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England internationals Ben Youngs and Ellis Genge have returned to strengthen Leicester's starting line-up for their Champions Cup opener away to Racing 92 on Saturday.

Hooker Tom Youngs and full-back Telusa Veainu also in the XV, replacing George McGuigan and Mathew Tait respectively from last weekend's win over London Irish.

Flankers Mike Williams and Luke Hamilton, second row Graham Kitchener and centre Matt Smith are included.

Racing 92, who lie eighth in the French Top 14, have named France international Remi Tales at fly-half with former All Black Dan Carter absent from the squad and recent South African signing Patrick Lambie among the replacements.

Carter, who admitted earlier this month that he has been through a "really challenging time" since being caught drink-driving in February, has not played since the 25-13 win over Oyonnax on 17 September.

Champions Cup opening-round coverage Listen to 5 live Rugby Union Weekly's full preview of the tournament Friday 19:00 BST, 5 live sports extra & Radio Ulster: Ulster v Wasps Saturday 14:50 BST, 5 live sports extra Racing 92 v Leicester Saturday 17:15 BST, 5 live sports extra Harlequins v La Rochelle Saturday 19:30 BST, 5 live sports extra Exeter v Glasgow Sunday 15:10 BST, 5 live sports extra & Radio Wales Toulon v Scarlets Sunday 17:15 BST, 5 live sports extra Northampton v Saracens Sunday 17:30 BST, BBC Radio Wales Ospreys v Clermont

Racing have lost their last three matches without him. By contrast, Tigers come into the match on the back of four successive victories.

Elsewhere in the Racing line-up is former Glasgow second row Leone Nakarawa and ex Saracens prop Census Johnston. Carter's fellow New Zealander Joe Rokocoko is on the wing for the 2016 runners-up with powerful France international Virimi Vakatawa in midfield.

"We made the decision to rest a couple of bodies last week because we'd had some big, physical games in the Premiership," said Tigers' head coach Matt O'Connor.

"There are a lot of quality sides in this tournament and every game is massive. You know how hard the games are going to be and how tight the pools are, which makes every game, every involvement and every point extremely important along the way."

Munster travel to Castres on Sunday in Pool Four's other fixture on the tournament's opening weekend.

Racing 92: Juan Imhoff, Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Henry Chavancy, Joe Rokocoko, Remi Tales, Teddy Iribaren; Viliamu Afatia, Dimitri Szarzewski (c), Census Johnston, Bernard Le Roux, Leone Nakarawa, Wenceslas Lauret, Baptiste Chouzenoux, Yannick Nyanga

Replacements: Camille Chat, Eddy Ben Arous, Cedate Gomes Sa, Manuel Carizza, Edwin Maka, Maxime Machenaud, Patrick Lambie, Anthony Tuitavke

Leicester: Telusa Veainu, Nick Malouf, Matt Smith, Matt Toomua, Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge. Tom Youngs (c), Dan Cole, Dom Barrow, Graham Kitchener, Mike Williams, Luke Hamilton, Sione Kalamafoni

Replacements: George McGuigan, Greg Bateman, Pat Cilliers, Dan Tuohy, Brendon O'Connor, Ben White, Joe Ford, Mathew Tait