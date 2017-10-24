Wayne Pivac: Scarlets coach close to finalising new contract

Wayne Pivac was 2003 New Zealand RU coach of the year

Coach Wayne Pivac is close to agreeing a new contract to stay at Scarlets after his current deal ends in 2018.

The New Zealander joined Scarlets in 2014, succeeding Simon Easterby, and led them to the Pro12 title in 2016-17.

"I'm in the middle of that with the club at the moment and hopefully be able to finalise the position by the end of the week," he said.

Pivac says discussions were still taking place on budgets to retain the best players and recruit new talent.

"It's no secret I'm enjoying my time here," he added.

"We've done a lot of work to get the team to where we are and it's a project that isn't finished yet."

The former Fiji national coach said the Scarlets had completed the first stage of their development and he wants them to be able to compete consistently with the best in Europe.

European strength

Scarlets have lost both their Champions Cup matches this season, by a point in Toulon and 18-13 at home against Bath after a five-day turnaround between matches.

"We've had a few key international level players missing, and I class [flanker] James Davies in that category. The John Barclays of the world, the Rob Evanses and we've come so close," said Pivac.

"So I think we're not far off. But the depth across the team can be a little bit stronger and that's the next stage for us to get to.

"That's really the discussions I've had about taking us to the next level, and to do that we've got to have a certain amount of funding to be able to retain the players we've got and also to be able to strengthen the squad where we believe we need to strengthen it to get those results in Europe on a regular basis.

"And I want to see that through, but you've got to have the budgets and resources to work with and that's what we've dealing with behind the scenes.

"I think we're pretty close to being able to say what we're doing forward going forward."

Asked if he had spoken to Welsh Rugby Union officials about the national coach's job, which will become vacant after the 2019 World Cup, Pivac said any talks he had been involved in were about "sorting out my future with the Scarlets".