Marcell Coetzee: Ulster pledge to retain injured flanker

Coetzee joined Ulster in 2016 but has made only five appearances

Ulster say they will stick by Marcell Coetzee after the South Africa flanker suffered another huge injury setback.

Director of rugby Les Kiss made the pledge after it was revealed the 26-year-old will miss another nine months because of recurring knee problem.

Coetzee has made just five appearances for Ulster - one this season - since joining the Irish province in 2016.

"It has been tough for Marcell and we have tried to get the best result for him as possible," said Kiss.

"It has ended up with surgery and he will not be around for the next eight or nine months in terms of playing.

"But we will stick by him - he is here and he has a contract with us.

"At this stage we are not looking at bringing someone into the squad to replace him."

Coetzee, who has 28 caps for South Africa, is unlikely to return to Ulster until next summer's pre-season, when his contract will have one year left to run.

He has had revision surgery on his left knee, which has a nine-month recovery period.

His only appearance this season was in the Pro14 opener against the Cheetahs.

Ulster said Coetzee has had "recurrent left knee problems because of a laxity in his previously repaired ACL and to repair this he has had revision surgery performed on this ligament".