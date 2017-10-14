WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

14 October, 2017

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Also see details from the British & Irish Cup

Also see details from the Foster's Challenge Cup

Also see details for the Swalec Cup, Plate & Bowl

Swalec Championship

View full Swalec Championship details

British & Irish Cup

View full details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

TWO EAST

Abercarn 21 - 30 Caldicot

Blackwood 23 - 22 Pill Harriers

Caerphilly 36 - 31 Talywain

Garndiffaith 19 - 33 Cwmbran

Hartridge 104 - 5 Nantyglo

Ynysddu 36 - 5 Senghenydd

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon 5 - 41 Gilfach Goch

Cambrian Welfare 29 - 10 Penarth

Cardiff Quins 23 - 27 Barry

Cilfynydd 18 - 0 Llantwit Fardre

Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd 26 - 31 Aberdare

St Peters 11 - 25 Llanishen

TWO NORTH

Bangor 12 - 61 CR Dinbich

Llangollen 20 - 54 Llanidloes

Newtown 50 - 0 Abergele

Rhyl 19 - 13 Welshpool

Wrexham 33 - 3 COBRA

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Brynamman 19 - 11 Morriston

Builth Wells P - P Penlan

Cwmgors 19 - 22 Taibach

Nantyffyllon 27 - 10 Cwmavon

Nantymoel 17 - 34 Maesteg Celtic

Pencoed 24 - 22 Ystradgynlais

TWO WEST

Amman United P - P Pontarddulais

Carmarthen Athletic 35 - 6 Llanybydder

Fishguard & Goodwick 36 - 34 Tumble

Pontyberem 20 - 28 Mumbles

St Clears 25 - 19 Loughor

Whitland 17 - 6 Yr Hendy

THREE EAST A

Fleur De Lys 24 - 32 Newport HSOB

Monmouth 46 - 10 Abertysswg

Oakdale 54 - 7 Chepstow

RTB Ebbw Vale 8 - 38 Machen

Tredegar Ironsides 29 - 10 Blackwood Stars

Usk 17 - 24 Abergavenny

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Abercwmboi 22 - 3 Fairwater

Gwernyfed 33 - 24 Pentyrch

Llandaff North 17 - 37 Penygraig

Old Illtydians P - P Cefn Coed

Taffs Well 16 - 19 Pontyclun

Treharris 19 - 14 Llandaff

THREE NORTH

Holyhead 64 - 15 Mold II

Machynlleth 21 - 8 Flint

Nant Conwy II P - P CR Dinbach II

Pwllheli II 12 - 13 Menai Bridge

Rhosllanerchrugog 24 - 12 Benllech

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 14 - 21 Bryncoch

Abercrave 29 - 10 Glais

Bridgend Sports 10 - 16 Porthcawl

Briton Ferry 3 - 79 Swansea Uplands

Neath Athletic 25 - 7 Pontycymmer

Pyle 22 - 34 Birchgrove

THREE WEST A

Aberaeron 0 - 19 Milford Haven

Cardigan 10 - 41 Laugharne

Llangwm 5 - 59 Neyland

Pembroke Dock Quins 14 - 14 Haverfordwest

Tregaron 33 - 24 St Davids

THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed 15 - 25 Deri

Blaina P - P Brynithel

Llanhilleth 27 - 20 New Tredegar

Rogerstone 36 - 39 Markham

St Julians HSOB P - P Rhymney

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Cowbridge 36 - 12 Caerau Ely

Ferndale 12 - 12 Canton

Treherbert 7 - 15 Llantwit Major

Tylorstown 36 - 3 Hirwaun

Wattstown 20 - 14 Tonyrefail

Ynysowen 12 - 17 Old Penarthians

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen 10 - 35 Banwen

Bryncethin 10 - 53 Baglan

Cefn Cribbwr 27 - 29 Rhigos

Crynant 15 - 9 Glyncorrwg

Pontrhydyfen 41 - 3 Ogmore Vale

Tonmawr 20 - 11 Vardre

THREE WEST B

Betws 14 - 20 Lampeter Town

Burry Port 23 - 17 New Dock Stars

Bynea 17 - 30 Nantgaredig

Llandeilo 20 - 18 Llangadog

Penygroes 14 - 67 Penybanc

Trimsaran 19 - 24 Llandybie

THREE EAST C

Beaufort 10 - 29 Tredegar

Crumlin 19 - 26 Crickhowell

Malpas 19 - 27 Whiteheads

Trinant P - P Forgeside

West Mon 10 - 26 New Panteg

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cardiff Saracens 8 - 5 Cathays

Llandrindod Wells 25 - 25 Llanrumney

Sully View 49 - 14 Cardiff Internationals

Whitchurch 7 - 42 St Albans

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach 19 - 33 Tonna

Cwmllynfell 15 - 14 Panyffynnon

Cwmtwrch P - P Cefneithin

Furnace United 38 - 12 Fall Bay

Pontardawe 37 - 18 Ferryside

Pontyates 20 - 14 South Gower

THREE EAST D

Bettws 19 - 27 Rhayader

Cwmcarn United 22 - 8 Girling

Hollybush 33 - 0 Old Tylerian

Newport Saracens P - P Tref y Clawdd

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured