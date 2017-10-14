Alan Solomons: Worcester Warriors appoint short-term assistant to Gary Gold

Alan Solomons' most recent job was at Edinburgh from 2013 to 2016

Worcester have appointed vastly experienced Alan Solomons as assistant to fellow South African Gary Gold, the club's director of rugby.

The ex-South Africa assistant coach, 67, who has also worked for Ulster, Southern Kings and Edinburgh, has taken the job on a short-term basis.

"We are delighted to welcome Alan to the club," said Gold, who is to leave Sixways at the end of the season.

"He possesses huge experience after two decades at the top of the game."

Gold added: "He will become an important member of the backroom set-up and the knowledge he will pass on to players will be invaluable as we look to get positive results on the pitch."

The appointment comes on the back of Warriors' first win this season, a 30-20 European Challenge Cup victory at home to Brive.