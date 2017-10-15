Warren Gatland: Wales coach suffers fright as three players injured

Wales coach Warren Gatland suffered a trio of injury scares on a potentially damaging day ahead of the autumn internationals.

Gatland names his squad on 24 October and will now wait for news on nasty looking injuries to Dan Baker and George North.

Baker was stretchered off in the Ospreys' 26-21 defeat to Clermont with Rhys Webb also leaving the game hurt.

North suffered a worrying knee injury as Northampton were thrashed by Saracens.

It wrapped up a bad day for the Welsh regions as both Scarlets and Ospreys saw comebacks fall just short against French opposition.

Ospreys coach Steve Tandy confirmed his concern over Baker's injury.

Steve Tandy said: "Baker had a bad one. We will have to wait 24 to 48 hours until we will know more."

However, he acknowledged the replacement of Webb was more precautionary.

I think Rhys was just cramping up. He's been banged up after not playing too much recently so it was probably just fatigue," he said. Hopefully it's not too serious."

North's knee injury will be scanned on Monday after he was forced off the field at Franklin Gardens.