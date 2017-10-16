Rhys Webb: Ospreys scrum-half says Wales' selection rule change 'a blow'

Rhys Webb made two Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions in their drawn 2017 series in New Zealand

Rhys Webb has spoken of his surprise and disappointment that he will be ineligible to play for Wales next season under a new rule brought in by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

The change means in future any player taking up a new contract not with a Welsh region must have won 60 caps to be eligible to play for Wales.

Webb has signed to play for Toulon next season and has won just 28 Wales caps.

"It's a real blow," the Ospreys scrum-half told WalesOnline.

"I am very disappointed at the news because I love playing for Wales. It means a huge amount to me.

"I didn't know the full implications when I agreed to join Toulon because the change in the selection policy came out after I signed.

"I have given 10 years' service to the Ospreys and Welsh rugby and have picked up injuries along the way. I would have hoped that would have been taken into consideration.

"I still very much want to play for Wales this season and hope I can gain selection for the autumn international squad."

Players who are already playing outside Wales will be exempt from this new rule change.

However, this exemption will not extend to new contracts that have already been agreed by players for the 2017-18 season.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland suggested Webb might be able to reverse his decision to join Toulon in order to secure his international future.

For the time being, Gatland is worried about the prospect of being without his first-choice scrum-half.

"Unfortunately, it's something I'm not 100% comfortable with," Gatland told BBC Sport Wales.

"A policy's been agreed on with the regions and the union and Rhys has made a decision to sign a pre-agreement for Toulon for next season, which means he won't reach the criteria in terms of playing the number of caps to be selected for Wales.

"That's disappointing from my point of view and for Rhys.

"With the 60 caps, it's recognising players who've given a significant contribution to their regions and the national team.

"After that, they can make a decision - stay in Wales or some of them, as they come to the end of their career, maybe look at opportunities to play and experience a lifestyle change, and also maybe a significant financial reward for their services to Welsh rugby."