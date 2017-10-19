European Challenge Cup: Lyon v Sale Sharks

Faf de Klerk has made seven appearances for Sale so far this term

European Challenge Cup Venue: Stade de Gerland Date: Friday, 20 October Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Sale Sharks make two changes from their 20-20 draw against Toulouse for their trip to face Lyon in the European Challenge Cup.

Willgriff John and Sam Moore come in for Halani Aulika and Jono Ross, while Faf de Klerk captains the side.

Lyon come into the game top of the French Top 14 table but were defeated 29-19 by Cardiff Blues on Friday.

Former England full-back Delon Armitage starts for Lyon as they look to return to winning ways.

Lyon: Menini, Lacombe, Papidze, Lambey, Oosthuizen, Puricelli, Tuifua, Gill, Pelissie, Beauxis, Palisson, Seguret, Belan, Tuva, Armitage.

Replacements: Fourie, Mataradze, Kaabeche, Roodt, Bruni, Regard, Wulf, Michalak.

Sale: Haley, Solomona, James, Jennings, Charnley, O'Connor, de Klerk, Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Ostrikov, Neild, B Curry, Moore.

Replacements: Jones, Flynn, Tarus, Nott, Pearce, Seymour, Cliff, Reed.