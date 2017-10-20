European Challenge Cup: Stade Francais v London Irish

Topsy Ojo has also been capped twice by England in his senior career

European Challenge Cup Venue: Stade Jean-Bouin Date: Saturday, 21 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Topsy Ojo will become London Irish's record-appearance maker when he captains the Exiles in Paris.

Winger Ojo, 32, will move past Ireland international Justin Bishop, who played 280 games for the club.

Irish make just one change from defeat by Edinburgh as Teofilo Paulo replaces Josh McNally in the second row.

Former London Irish and England back Shane Geraghty starts at full-back for Stade Francais with ex-Wasps prop Lorenzo Cittadini in the front row.

Both Irish and Stade Francais are without a win after defeats by Edinburgh and Krasny Yar respectively in their opening pool matches.

Stade Francais: Geraghty; Nayacalevu, Williams, Danty, Yobo; Plisson, McLeod; El Ansari, Bonfils (capt), Alo-Emile, Gabrillagues, Flanquart, Burban, Pyle, Meite.

Replacements: Gau, Zhavania, Cittadini, de Giovanni, Francoz, Coville, Steyn, Ensor.

London Irish: Ransom; Cokanasiga, Fowlie, Williams, Ojo (capt); Brophy Clews, Meehan; Elrington, Woolstencroft, Hoskins, Lloyd, Paulo, Northcote-Green, Gilsenan, Lomidze.

Replacements: Gleave, Smallbone, Chawatama, McNally, Curtis-Harris, Steele, Atkins, Mulchrone.

Referee: Vlad Iordachescu (Rom)