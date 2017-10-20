European Champions Cup: Montpellier Herault v Exeter (Sun)

Waldrom's last start for Exeter came in their Premiership final victory over Wasps in May

European Champions Cup Pool 3 Venue: Altrad Stadium Date: Sunday, 22 October Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Devon

Thomas Waldrom returns at number eight for Exeter as they travel to French side Montpellier in the Champions Cup on Sunday.

The 34-year-old makes his first start since breaking a bone in a pre-season friendly as Sam Simmonds drops to the bench.

Wales international Tomas Francis comes in at prop in place of Harry Williams in the Chiefs' only other change.

Montpellier, who are third in Top 14, have Louis Picamoles at number eight.

Fiji wing Nemani Nadolo - who had an underwhelming five-month stint at Sandy Park in 2011 - and former Ulster scrum-half Ruan Pienaar also start.

Exeter beat Glasgow in their opening match in the tournament last weekend and head coach Ali Hepher insists the English champions will not be overawed by their big-spending French hosts.

"It is a tough place to go, naturally French teams target those home games so there's a different emphasis from them," he told BBC Sport.

"I think we go out there with a good game plan, we've got a good style with the way we play for playing against French sides.

"We've just got to make sure we commit to that, if we commit to it we'll get a good performance, if we get a good performance we give ourselves a chance of winning."

Montpellier: Mogg; Fall, Tomane, Steyn, Nadolo; Paillaugue, Pienaar; Nariashvili, Ruffenach, Guillamon, Du Plessis, Van Rensburg, Galletier, Camara, Picamoles (c).

Replacements: Geli, Fichten, Kubriashvili, Delannoy, Liebenberg, Sanga, Nagusa, Michel.

Exeter: Dollman; Turner, Slade, Whitten, Woodburn; Steenson, White; Moon, Yeandle (c), Francis, Lees, Hill, Armand, Salvi, Waldrom.

Replacements: Taione, Hepburn, Williams, Atkins, Simmonds, Chudley, Hendrickson, Shor.