Blues youngsters Rhun Williams and Corey Domachowski sign new deals

Corey Domachowski has played for Wales Under-20s

Cardiff Blues youngsters Rhun Williams and Corey Domachowski have both signed new contracts with the region.

Full-back or wing Williams, 20, arrived at the Arms Park after impressing for Wales Under-20s and Welsh Premiership side RGC 1404.

Loose-head prop Domachowski, 21, rose via the Blues Academy and like Williams has won Wales age-grade honours.

"I had a few options to consider but I'm really happy to have signed with Cardiff Blues," said Williams.

"There's a really good group of boys here, the staff are great and I'm really comfortable here. It's at Cardiff Blues that I really see myself progressing."

Domachowski said: "Re-signing with Cardiff Blues was non-negotiable for me and I'm delighted to get it done.

"This is my home region and I grew up wanting to be a professional rugby player here.

"I could never had imagined I would have had so many opportunities already but I feel like I'm always improving here, both from playing and training with the likes of Gethin Jenkins, Rhys Gill and Taufa'ao Filise."