European Challenge Cup: Toulouse v Cardiff Blues (Fri)

European Challenge Cup: Toulouse v Cardiff Blues Venue: Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse Date: Fri, 20 Oct Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Wales live commentary online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app, plus live scores.

Cardiff Blues have made six changes for their European Challenge Cup clash against Toulouse on Friday night.

All six of the changes are up front where Kristian Dacey and Taufa'ao Filise come into the front-row, James Down and Damian Welch form a new-look second-row.

Nick Williams and Josh Navidi return to the back-row.

Toulouse include France internationals Maxime Medard, Jean-Marc Doussain, Gael Fickou and Yoann Maestri.

The four-time European champions are seeking to get back to winning ways following last week's 20-20 draw at Sale Sharks.

These two clubs once dominated Europe and contested the first European Cup Final back in 1996.

However it is a stark sign of how their fortunes have waned that they now meet for the first time in Europe's second-tier competition.

However, Cardiff Blues assistant coach Richard Hodges still expects a big challenge.

"In this group, we're going against Lyon, who are top of the Top 14, and Toulouse who are second. With Sale Sharks in there as well, it's almost like a Champions Cup group," he said.

"We're sitting on the top of the table after the first round of games and have a daunting task this weekend, but on the back of winning three out of the last four games it's the type of challenge we need now to test ourselves against what is perceived to be the next level up.

"They've got a lot of depth to their squad as you can imagine, which is typical of a Top 14 club, but they can roll out internationals from one to 15 in both their sides. It's going to be a great challenge."

Dillon Lewis, Lloyd Williams and Willis Halaholo all return to the match-day squad among the replacements. If Williams comes on, he will make his 150th appearance in Blues colours.

Toulouse: Maxime Médard; Wandile Mjekevu, Jarrod Poi, Gael Fickou, Sofiane Guitoune; Jean-Marc Doussain, Antoine Dupont; Gillian Galan, Francois Cros, Semi Kunatani, Yoann Maestri, Piula Faasalele, Dorian Aldegheri, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Rodrigue Neti

Replacements: David Roumieu, Clément Castets, Maks Van Dyk, Florian Verhaeghe, Rynhardt Elstadt, Sébastien Bézy, Romain Ntamack, Lucas Tauzin

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Alex Cuthbert, Rey Lee-Lo, Garyn Smith, Blaine Scully; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Corey Domachowski, Kristian Dacey (capt), Taufa'ao Filise, James Down, Damian Welch, Macauley Cook, Josh Navidi, Nick Williams.

Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Brad Thyer, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Olly Robinson, Lloyd Williams, Steve Shingler, Willis Halaholo.

Referee: Tom Foley

Touch Judge One: Christopher Ridley

Touch Judge Two: Dean Richards

TMO: David Sainsbury

Citing Commissioner: Steve Savage