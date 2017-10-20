European Challenge Cup: Enisei-STM v Dragons (Sat)

Hallam Amos is studying medicine at Cardiff University as well as playing rugby for the Dragons

European Challenge Cup: Enisei-STM v Dragons Venue: Slava Stadium, Moscow Date: Sat, 21 Oct Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live scores online

Dragons welcome back several of their big hitters for the trip to Moscow to face Enisei, the Welsh region's 50th game in the Challenge Cup.

Coach Bernard Jackman makes six changes from the side beaten by Newcastle.

Hallam Amos returns to the back three and is joined by wings Jared Rosser and George Gasson.

Tyler Morgan and Pat Howard play at centre, while skipper Cory Hill returns alongside Joe Davies in the second row. Gavin Henson is among the replacements.

"I've never played against a Russian team so I am looking forward to seeing what they bring," wing Rosser said.

"As long as we are accurate and take what we have done in training onto the pitch we will be good. Accuracy and attitude are the biggest things away from home in a tough place like Russia, we've got to be close as a group.

"We are going there with all respect and know that we've got turn up [with the right attitude] to get the win."

The sides meet at the Slava Stadium in Moscow with the hosts hoping to repeat their 38-18 victory in the corresponding fixture last year.

Enisei-STM: Gaisin; Baranovs, Kacharava, Gerasimov, Kurashov; Kushnarev, Shcherban; Polivalov, Selskii, Zykov, Saulite, Krasylnyk, Gachechiladze, Gargalic, Rudoi

Replacements: Gasanov, Morozov, Podrezov, Elgin, Budychenko, Uzunov, Trishin, Orlov

Dragons: Amos; Rosser, Morgan, Howard, Gasson; O'Brien, Pretorius; Garrett, Dee, Brown, Davies, Hill (capt), Wainwright, Griffiths, Benjamin

Replacements: Ellis, Davies, Fairbrother, Landman, Thomas, Davies, Henson, Warren

Referee: Ian Tempest (England)