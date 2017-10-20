European Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors v Leinster (Sat)

Hogg goes straight into the starting XV in what is a key match for the hosts

European Champions Cup: Glasgow v Leinster Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Sat, 21 Oct Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Scotland, live text on BBC Sport website

Full-back Stuart Hogg makes his first appearance of the season as Glasgow host Leinster in the Champions Cup.

Hogg has recovered from a shoulder operation and has not played since departing the British and Irish Lions tour with a facial injury in June.

Hooker George Turner, centre Sam Johnson and wing Leo Sarto are also included in the home side.

Leinster, three-time champions of Europe, welcome back star fly-half Johnny Sexton from a dead leg injury.

Sexton takes over the captaincy from Isa Nacewa, who misses out with an ankle problem.

Glasgow suffered their first loss of the season in the Pool 3 opener at Exeter last weekend, while Leinster top the group after a 24-17 win at home to Montpellier.

Turner is the only change in the home pack, coming in for Fraser Brown, who was injured in the game against Exeter and faces up to two months on the sidelines, having just returned.

Nick Grigg and Lee Jones drop to the bench after starting last Saturday to accommodate Johnson and Sarto.

Fergus McFadden comes in on the right wing for the visitors and Noel Reid takes the place of Nacewa at number 12.

There are two changes in the front row with Cian Healy and Sean Cronin coming in from the start to join Tadhg Furlong, while lock Scott Fardy returns after attending the birth of his son last weekend.

Sexton makes his third outing of the season for early Pool 3 leaders Leinster

Rennie expects 'a brutal encounter'

"This game was always a must win, regardless of the Exeter result," said head coach Dave Rennie. "In this competition you need to win your home games and we've prepared well and are raring to go.

"Leinster were impressive last week. We are expecting another arm wrestle. It'll be a brutal encounter.

"Stuart Hogg has really impressed during his time out injured. The energy he brings is infectious, his contribution on and off the field is influential. He's got himself in great shape and is desperate to get back out there."

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: "It's great to have Johnny back again. He's such a key leader for us.

"It was touch and go for him playing last week, so he's been able to focus on Glasgow and we expect a big performance from him.

"It's important to get our defensive set up right again, which allows us to attack the game on our own terms.

"Glasgow are a very competitive team and they've had an incredible start in the Pro14 with six wins on the bounce, it's going to be a great challenge for us."

MATCH STATS

The clubs have met six times in the European Cup with Leinster winning five in a row since Glasgow prevailed in the first encounter in November 1999

Warriors have lost their previous nine games against Irish opposition at this level, including two defeats to Munster in last season's pool stage

Leinster have won just two of their previous 10 away games in the Champions Cup (D2, L6)

Leinster have a 50% competition win rate for matches in Scotland (W4, L4)

Glasgow and Leinster both kicked the ball 31 times in round one, more often than any other sides in the competition

Glasgow were one of two sides (along with Clermont) to maintain 100% success rates at both the scrum and lineout in round one

Glasgow Warriors: Hogg, Seymour, Johnson, Horne, Sarto, Russell, Price; Bhatti, Turner, Fagerson, Swinson, Gray, Wilson, Gibbins, Ashe.

Replacements: MacArthur, Allan, Rae, Cummings, Harley, Pyrgos, Grigg, Jones.

Leinster: Carbery, McFadden, Henshaw, Reid, Daly, Sexton, McGrath, Healy, Cronin, Furlong, Toner, Fardy, Ruddock, Van der Flier, Conan

Replacements: Tracy, McGrath, Bent, Ryan, Leavy, Gibson-Park, Byrne, Kearney.

Referee: Jerome Garces (Fra)

Assistant Referees: Ludovic Cayre (Fra) & Jonathan Dufort (Fra)

TMO: Philip Bonhoure (Fra)