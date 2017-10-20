European Rugby Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Ulster (Sun)

Andrew Trimble has scored 75 tries for Ulster since making his debut in September 2005

European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 1 Venue: Stade Marcel Deflandre Date: Sunday, 22 October Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport website

Andrew Trimble will become Ulster's most capped player when he lines up against La Rochelle in Sunday's Champions Cup Pool One game in France.

The winger is recalled after missing out in recent weeks and makes his 222nd appearance, surpassing the record he currently shares with Roger Wilson.

Rory Best could play for the first time this season as he is a replacement after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Tommy Bowe, Darren Cave, Paul Marshall, Alan O'Connor and Chris Henry come in.

Trimble, Bowe and Cave are included in the backline as Jacob Stockdale and Luke Marshall drop to the bench, while Louis Ludik is not named in the matchday squad.

Scrum-half Paul Marshall replaces John Cooney in the starting line-up, with fit-again Alan O'Connor coming into the second row and Iain Henderson moving from lock to blindside flanker.

Chris Henry comes into the back row after being ruled out of the 19-9 win over Wasps with a throat problem which forced the Ireland flanker to miss Ulster's European opener.

Versatile Robbie Diack is set to become only the third Ulster player to reach 200 competitive appearances for the province if he is handed some action off the bench, but Jean Deysel drops out of the 23.

Best sat out the early games of Ulster's Pro14 season because of his involvement in the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand and then sustained a hamstring injury in training in mid-September.

Fellow Lion Jared Payne remains an absentee after his tour was ended prematurely by concussion.

La Rochelle lead Pool One after their impressive opening 34-27 bonus-point win over Harlequins last weekend.

France centre Geoffrey Doumayrou scored two tries in last weekend's win while their team also includes former All Blacks number eight Victor Vito.

The French outfit headed the Top 14 standings after the end of the regular 2016-17 season, although rivals Clermont Auvergne emerged victorious in the end-of-season play-offs.

La Rochelle lie fourth in the table at present, with five wins and two defeats from the seven fixtures they have played in the campaign so far.

Ulster head coach Jonno Gibbes on La Rochelle: "They are confident and they've built up a good understanding of what they're trying to do and of what makes them difficult to play against. They've had a lot of success with that."

"They are one of the better French teams in defence and are well coached. They are comfortable with the ball and they've got a lot better without it as well.

"When they run the ball from their own 22 or the dead ball line they look as comfortable doing that as they do inside the opposition's 22. They're pretty resilient at home too so it's a daunting task."

How they line up

La Rochelle: V Rattez; G Lacroix, G Doumayrou, P Aguillon, J Sinzelle; R Lamb, A Bales; D Priso, H Forbes, U Atonio,; J Eaton, J Qovu Nailiko, B Veivuke, K Gourdon, V Vito.

Replacements: P Bourgarit, M Corbel, V Pelo, W Demotte, R Sazy, Jean-Victor Goillot, P Jordaan, E Roudil

Ulster: C Piutau; A Trimble, D Cave, S McCloskey, T Bowe; C Lealiifano, P Marshall; C Black, R Herring, W Herbst; K Treadwell, A O'Connor; I Henderson (capt), C Henry, S Reidy.

Replacements: R Best, K McCall, R Ah You, R Diack, M Rea, J Cooney, L Marshall, J Stockdale.