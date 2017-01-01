Weekend's European team news & reports

TEAM NEWS

Friday, 20 October

European Champions Cup

Lyon v Sale (Pool 2, 18:30 BST)

Scarlets v Bath (Pool 5, 19:45 BST)

Toulouse v Cardiff Blues (Pool 2, 20:00 BST)

Saturday, 21 October

European Champions Cup

Glasgow v Leinster (Pool 3, 13:00 BST)

Clermont Auvergne v Northampton (Pool 2, 15:15 BST)

Leicester v Castres (Pool 4, 17:30 BST)

Munster v Racing 92 (Pool 4, 17:30 BST)

Saracens v Ospreys (Pool 2, 19:45 BST)

European Challenge Cup

Krasny Yar v Edinburgh (Pool 4, 10:00 BST)

Enisei-STM v Dragons (Pool 1, 13:00 BST)

Connacht v Worcester (Pool 5, 15:00 BST)

Union Bordeaux Begles v Newcastle (Pool 1, 17:30 BST)

Stade Francais v London Irish (Pool 1, 17:30 BST)

Sunday, 22 October

European Champions Cup

Montpellier v Exeter (Pool 3, 13:00 BST) - preview to follow

La Rochelle v Ulster (Pool 1, 15:15 BST)

Wasps v Harlequins (Pool 1, 17:30 BST)

MATCH REPORTS

European Challenge Cup

Gloucester 61-16 Agen

