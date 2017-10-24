Wales rugby squad: Baldwin admits lack of rugby could work against him

Scott Baldwin was first choice hooker for Wales during the 2015 Rugby World Cup

Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin fears he may miss out on Wales' autumn Tests because of a lack of rugby.

Head coach Warren Gatland names his squad on Tuesday (11:00 BST) for matches against Australia, Georgia, South Africa and New Zealand.

Baldwin started only one of Wales' 11 Tests last season and has played only three games this term after being bitten by a lion.

"I want to be in that squad, but have I played enough," he said.

Scarlets skipper Ken Owens is Wales' first choice hooker while Cardiff Blues' Kristian Dacey and another Scarlet, Ryan Elias, were selected ahead of Baldwin on Wales' 2017 summer tour when they played Tonga and Samoa.

"It's not in my hands at the moment so ultimately all I can concentrate on now is Friday night," (when Ospreys play Dragons).

"It's about putting in a performance and getting back to where I need to be and getting over the frustrating start of the season."

Baldwin missed the Ospreys' opening games with a neck problem before he was bitten by a captive lion in South Africa, suffering an injury that kept him out of another three matches.

Gatland faces some issues in naming his first Wales squad since returning from his break in charge of the British and Irish Lions.

The New Zealander has problems in the back row where Sam Warburton and Ross Moriarty are out of contention while Justin Tipuric and Dan Lydiate missed Ospreys' narrow defeat by Saracens, with Tipuric hurt in the warm-up.

Northampton Saints wing George North and Cardiff Blues fly-half Gareth Anscombe are also ruled out, while there are doubts over props Gethin Jenkins and Rob Evans.

Scrum-half Rhys Webb is another injury concern after missing the Ospreys' European Champions Cup match at Saracens.

That could open the door for new faces in the squad.

Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland - who won the last of his 48 caps in 2016 - has impressed with his displays in the Champions Cup.

Wales face Australia on 11 November, followed by Tests with Georgia, South Africa and the All Blacks.