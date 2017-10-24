Former Ireland lock Donncha O'Callaghan to retire at end of season

Donncha O'Callaghan was part of the British and Irish Lions squads in 2005 and 2009

Former Ireland lock Donncha O'Callaghan has announced that he will retire from rugby at the end of the season.

O'Callaghan, who is currently playing for Worcester Warriors, will bring the curtain down on a 20-year career.

The 38-year-old was part of the Ireland team that won the Triple Crown in 2004, as well as the side that secured a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2009.

O'Callaghan made a record 268 appearances for Munster over 17 years and earned 94 caps for his country.

The current Worcester Warriors club captain was also a member of the 2005 and 2009 Lions squads but has taken the decision to hang up his boots.

"It's been great. I have had a great time. I love the game and I want to finish loving it. Honestly, body wise I feel great. The game is changing though and everyone is talking about it this season," O'Callaghan told the Irish Examiner.

"Over the last three years, the physicality has gone through the roof.

"I'd love to be able to walk away from it and say I had a great time within it and be thankful to the game itself."