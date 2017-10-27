Premiership: Northampton Saints v Wasps

Ahsee Tuala has scored one try in seven appearances for Northampton this season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 28 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Northampton make three changes from the Champions Cup defeat by Clermont for the visit of Wasps.

Full-back Ahsee Tuala replaces Harry Mallinder, while forwards Kieran Brookes and Jamie Gibson are recalled.

Wasps bring in Guy Thompson at number eight in place of the suspended Nathan Hughes, who starts a two-week ban.

With Wasps still missing 11 injured players, that is the only change to the starting line-up that beat Harlequins 41-10 in the Champions Cup on Sunday.

Wasps start the day in 10th, having lost four of their Premiership games this season - 10 points behind third-placed Northampton.

Match facts

Northampton have lost just once at home in the Premiership since November 2016, 36-31 to Leicester in March.

But Saints have suffered three straight defeats, in all competitions, since beating Harlequins 30-22 at Franklin's Gardens at the end of September.

Wasps have won their last four meetings with the Saints, including successive wins at Franklin's Gardens - their first successes at the venue since 2005.

Dai Young's men ended their five-game losing run with Sunday's European Champions Cup victory at home to Harlequins. But they have won just once on the road this season, at bottom club Worcester.

Wasps boss Dai Young:

"It would be too simple and too early to say we've turned a corner, but the last three games have seen a big step-up in intensity and performance. Hopefully last Sunday's win has helped to build some confidence.

"We've set some good standards defensively over the past three weeks, particularly against Quins when we were also more clinical when we had the ball. So things are moving in the right direction.

"Saints have gone pretty well in the Premiership, but we know they will be hurting from their European defeats. We saw how well they bounced back earlier in the season in a similar scenario, so we're under no illusions."

Northampton: Tuala; Foden, Tuitavake, Burrell, Collins; Francis, Groom; Waller, Hartley (capt), Brookes, Lawes, Ratuniyarawa, Gibson, Wood, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, van Wyk, Hill, Day, Paterson, Reinach, Mallinder, Pisi.

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, Daley, De Jongh, Bassett; Gopperth, Robson; Mullan, Johnson, Cooper-Wooley, Launchbury (capt), Rowlands, Haskell, Young, Thompson.

Replacements: Harris, McIntyre, Moore, Gaskell, Willis, Symons, Simpson, Miller.