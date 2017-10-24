BBC Sport - Rory Best and Charles Piutau expect to face strong Leinster test
Best & Piutau expect strong Leinster test
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster captain Rory Best and utility back Charles Piutau expect to face a strong test from Irish interprovincial rivals Leinster in Saturday's Pro12 game at Kingspan Stadium.
Best says Leinster "will be coming here on a high" after their Champions Cup win away to Glasgow on Saturday, while Piutau warns that their opponents "have firepower all over the field with their forward pack and their back-line".