BBC Sport - Rory Best and Charles Piutau expect to face strong Leinster test

Best & Piutau expect strong Leinster test

Ulster captain Rory Best and utility back Charles Piutau expect to face a strong test from Irish interprovincial rivals Leinster in Saturday's Pro12 game at Kingspan Stadium.

Best says Leinster "will be coming here on a high" after their Champions Cup win away to Glasgow on Saturday, while Piutau warns that their opponents "have firepower all over the field with their forward pack and their back-line".

Top Stories