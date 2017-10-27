Glasgow Warriors: Dave Rennie laments inaccuracy despite win over Southern Kings

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro14 highlights: Glasgow Warriors 43-13 Southern Kings

Seven tries and a bonus-point were not enough to satisfy Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie in the 43-13 victory over Southern Kings in the Pro14.

Warriors top Conference A with seven wins from as many matches but Rennie sees areas where his team can get better.

"There was a lack of accuracy at key times," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

"We're still looking for a bit of balance but there was far too much inaccuracy to really put them away."

The New Zealander revealed he had asked his players to be more direct against the South Africans but felt that happened only in the last 20 minutes at Scotstoun.

He continued: "We had done our homework on them. What you saw tonight was what we expected. We just have to look after the ball better.

"We scored three tries in the first half but ultimately we didn't apply a lot of pressure.

"It was better in the second half but we expect better.

Zander Fagerson barrels over to score Glasgow's fourth try, thereby earning a bonus point in the Pro14

"We want to shape the defence. If teams are going to spread on us, we've got to be prepared to go through the middle, and once we bring them in there's a bit of space outside them."

Full-back Stuart Hogg, wing Niko Matawalu and centre Nick Grigg crossed the line for Glasgow in the first half before front row Zander Fagerson clinched the bonus point with a fourth try after the break.

George Turner, with two tries, and George Horne rounded off the scoring for the Warriors, while Jacques Nel registered the only try for the visitors, who have yet to win a match in their debut season in the competition.

Rennie hopes to have the "experience and steel" of Callum Gibbins next week for the visit of Leinster and regards his squad as having "pretty good depth" to cope with the loss of so many players to Scotland duty for the games against Samoa, New Zealand and Australia next month.

He said: "It's going to depend what we get back from Scotland. We have 19 in the squad; hopefully we'll have half a dozen or more back for the Leinster game.

"Regardless, we'll be able to put a pretty good side on the field. We know we'll have to be better than we were tonight and certainly better than we were last week [in the 34-18 home defeat by Leinster in the Champions Cup].

"Leinster had a very strong set piece and they pinned us in the corners. We learned a bit from that and hopefully showed a bit tonight."