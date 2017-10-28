Marland Yarde: England winger set to join Sale Sharks from Harlequins

Marland Yarde has scored 26 tries in 81 appearances for Harlequins

England wing Marland Yarde is set for a mid-season move from Harlequins to Premiership rivals Sale.

Yarde is understood to have been unsettled at Quins, and was dropped from the Champions Cup game at Wasps for missing training.

He is expected to move to the north west of England in the coming week.

The 25-year-old, who has 13 England caps, was left out of Eddie Jones' autumn squad on Thursday, with Sale's Denny Solomona selected instead.

Yarde's move, just two months into the current campaign, could set a precedent for rugby union.

It is highly unusual for a high-profile player to move between two Premiership clubs during a season.

As well as Solomona, Yarde will also play alongside Australia international James O'Connor, the pair having previously been team-mates at London Irish in the 2013-2014 season.

Yarde was left out of Harlequins' squad to face Worcester in the Premiership on Saturday.