Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill focuses on positives after win in Italy

Richard Cockerill believes performances like Saturday's Pro14 win over Benetton can help Edinburgh move on from recent off-field controversies.

Disciplinary cases involving Magnus Bradbury and John Hardie dominated this week but Cockerill's team responded impressively with a win in Italy.

"The club has had a few problems in the last couple of weeks off the field and we want to portray a very positive image on the field," Cockerill said.

"I think we're doing that."

Cockerill stripped Bradbury of the captaincy earlier in the week after the back-rower injured his head on a night out, ruling him out of Edinburgh's last three matches.

Hardie is subject to an ongoing internal disciplinary investigation, which BBC Scotland has learned is in relation to alleged cocaine use.

Magnus Bradbury (left) has been stripped of the Edinburgh captaincy

Edinburgh put all that to one side to deliver an assured display in Treviso, Dougie Fife scoring twice in a 24-13 victory.

"It was a great performance from Edinburgh, we played well," the head coach told BBC Scotland. "We've learned some lessons over the last seven or eight weeks around how we need to play.

"Even when we went behind with 20-25 minutes to go, we had the composure to come back and get back in the game. We scored a couple of nice tries and we deserved to win.

"That part of it is important for us and we take a step forward. We've played the last four and we've won the last four.

"We probably feel that we've left an attacking bonus point out there, but delighted with the win."

Cockerill paid tribute to the influence of full-back Blair Kinghorn, who had a hand in all three of Edinburgh's tries.

"He's an exceptionally talented player and we just need to get that out of him on a consistent basis," he added.

"We know what he can do with ball in hand and it's outstanding, world class at times. We just need to keep chipping away with his maturity around his playing, keep encouraging him and make sure week in, week out he's doing that for us.

Richard Cockerill paid tribute to the contribution of Blair Kinghorn

"If he does that I have no doubt he'll get opportunities at Test level."

Dougie Fife has not tasted Test action for Scotland since March 2015 in a Six Nations match against Ireland. Since then he has been more prominent on the World Sevens circuit, playing his part in Scotland's recent resurgence in that format.

Cockerill has brought him back into the Edinburgh fold this season, and has been pleased with the winger's contribution.

"He's a fantastic player. He's a great footballer, he's got great experience," the head coach said.

"He's an Edinburgh boy, which is important to the environment as well. It just shows if you give guys opportunities, if you give them a bit of confidence, put a bit of faith in them, they can produce the goods.

"Dougie is a Test player now and was before his recall to the squad. It's good to get him back in. Obviously [defence coach] Calum MacRae knows him well from the sevens circuit.

"We know he's a very good player if you give him the confidence and put a bit of faith in him. He's repaying that and showing what a quality player he is."