Pro124 Cardiff Blues v Zebre (Sat)

Cardiff Blues captain Gethin Jenkins is Wales' record cap holder with 129 appearances

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Zebre Date: Saturday, 4 November Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Scrum V Live on S4C. Live scores on the BBC Sport Website. Highlights on the BBC Sport website and Scrum V on Sunday.

Cardiff Blues have captain Gethin Jenkins available for Saturday's Pro14 game against Zebre at the Arms Park.

Jenkins missed the Wales and the British and Irish Lions summer tours after having knee surgery and was expected back at the end of September.

The 36-year-old suffered a setback in his recovery after a calf niggle but is cleared to return this weekend after a seven-month absence.

"He is fit and raring to go," said Blues head coach Danny Wilson.

The five-time Lions Test player has not played for the Blues since their Judgement Day victory over the Ospreys in April 2017.

Wales's record cap holder was not included in Warren Gatland's squad for the autumn internationals but Jenkins has said he hopes to add to his 129 national caps.

"It's great to have him back as a leader," said Wilson.

"He demands high standards and his experience on the field will give us a boost.

"He had a bit of a setback in his recovery but nothing major."

Hungry to play

Jenkins turns 37 in December and his current contract is up at the end of the season.

"He hasn't played for a while so let's get him back on the field and assess his performance," said Wilson.

"He is keen to get back and we probably left it a week later.

"He is very hungry to continue and very frustrated when he could not play a couple of weeks ago.

"We are excited to get him back but, like any player coming back from a long-term injury, there is a little bit of patience to ensure he comes back right.

"We need to give him a couple of games to see him right and he will take off, I am sure he will."

The Blues also hope to have Wales outside-half Gareth Anscombe back for their Pro14 match against Connacht on 24 November.

Anscombe has not featured this season because of a groin injury.

Wilson said flankers Ellis Jenkins and Sam Warburton were on course to return on their expected dates, which are December and January respectively.

Forwards Taufa'ao Fillise, Damien Welch and George Earle should be fit to face Zebre, while wing Tom James could return.

Tight-head prop Dillon Lewis is set to miss at least a month with a shoulder injury, while Rhys Gill will probably miss out.

Fly-half Jarrod Evans is struggling with a broken nose, while American captain Blaine Scully is also battling to be fit.