Jersey Reds frustrated to miss out on bonus point in 36-17 Bristol loss

Rhodri Williams scored at hat-trick for Bristol at St Peter

Jersey Reds forward Jake Armstrong says the team was frustrated not to score a bonus point in their 36-17 loss to Championship leaders Bristol.

The islanders conceded three tries when Rory Pitman was sin-binned early in the first half and the islanders were 29-0 down after half an hour.

But a try by Tom Pincus just before half-time and scores from Nick Selway and Joel Dudley made the score closer.

"I thought there was a lot of effort out there," Armstrong told BBC Jersey.

"Although we didn't get the result we wanted, maybe towards the end we could have got a fourth try to secure a bonus point against the best team in the Championship."

The loss came after two successive wins in the British and Irish Cup and Armstrong says the islanders have turned a corner after losing four of their opening six league games.

"Going forward we'll build on the performance and build on the effort," he added.

"The last two games in the British and Irish Cup we've proven that we're a good team and proven that we can play, we just take that into the London Scottish game in two weeks time after a break."