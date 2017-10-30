Cornish Pirates 'deserved' their 46-29 win at Doncaster - Gavin Cattle

Tom Lawday scored two of the Cornish Pirates' six tries at Castle Park

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle says he always believed in his side after they beat Doncaster 46-29 to earn just their second league win this season.

The Pirates ran in six tries as they moved up to eighth place and secured a ninth bonus point in seven games.

"They deserve it because they've been on the wrong side of a few results and you cop a bit of stick for that," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"[Sunday's game] shows what we can do when we get it right."

Cattle and fellow coach Alan Paver had only see their side win against the Championship's bottom side Rotherham, but the Penzance-based club have never lost by more than six points this season.

"You always believe it's coming, we had been down with injuries, so has every squad, but I'm chuffed for the lads," added Cattle.

"They've had to put up with me and Paves for the last two weeks putting them through the mill and every day they turn up and grind it out.

"There are are a few tries we conceded that myself and Paves aren't happy about, but if you'd have given me this result this morning I'd have taken it because Doncaster are a quality side."