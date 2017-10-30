Scotland aim to compete with world's best - Huw Jones

Jones scored two tries in a 23-22 loss to Australia at Murrayfield last November

Scotland centre Huw Jones says performing well in defeat is no longer acceptable for the side, which now aims to compete with the world's best teams.

Scotland face Samoa, New Zealand and Australia at Murrayfield in November.

In the last 12 months Scotland have beaten Ireland, Wales and Australia, and Jones wants to claim another big scalp this autumn.

"The sort of mindset of losing bravely is gone. We want to really compete with the world's best," Jones, 23, said.

"We'll be looking forward to those games and trying to make a mark and prove a point. What better opportunity?"

Jones, fresh from a man-of-the-match display on his farewell appearance for South African side Western Province in the Currie Cup final, returns to the national set-up for the first time since the Six Nations.

A torn hamstring deprived him of a place on Scotland's summer tour and the chance to work under head coach Gregor Townsend for the first time.

Now Jones, who will link-up with new club Glasgow Warriors after the autumn Tests, is keen to make up for lost time.

"I missed out on a lot of rugby and my focus going into the Currie Cup was to get back to the form I had this time last year," he said.

"I think I'm there or thereabouts. I've spoken with Gregor a few times and I think already we have a good relationship.

"I thought the boys played some really good rugby over the summer; the win against Australia was amazing.

"It was very disappointing to miss out and I'm glad I'm back in the mix.

"However, to have that amount of time off has probably been a good thing, seeing that I'm now going into a long season with Glasgow without a break."

Jones brilliance opens scoring for Scotland

With Duncan Taylor and Matt Scott missing the autumn Tests through injury, Jones may well form a midfield partnership with Alex Dunbar.

The other centre options in the squad are Chris Harris and Phil Burleigh - who are among the 10 uncapped players in Townsend's squad - as well as Nick Grigg, who made his debut in June's loss to Fiji.

Jones was often used at 12 by Western Province, having impressed at 13 for Scotland with four tries in eight appearances.

"I'm not too fussed about where I play, as long as I get to play; that's the main thing for me," he said.

"Apart from after a set piece, I don't think there's too much difference between the job of 12 and 13."