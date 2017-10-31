Guernsey Raiders: Top-of-the-table side have 'great vibe' says skipper Lewis Hillier

Lewis Hillier took over from Blair Campbell as Guernsey captain at the beginning of last season

Guernsey Raiders captain Lewis Hillier says the atmosphere in the squad is one of the main reasons for their success.

The island side are a point clear at the top of the London and South East Premier Division after seven wins in their eight games so far this season.

The Green and Whites earned a bonus point from their most recent victory, 29-17 over fifth-placed Westcliff.

"There's a great vibe amongst the boys, everyone's really excited to play," Hillier told BBC Guernsey.

"We're taking it week in, week out, we don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves and get too confident, but it's really good at the moment," the second row continued.

Their current league position is the highest the club has ever been in the national rugby system - with two fifth-placed finishes their best end-of-season placing.

If they were to win the title they would be promoted to National Two South, while second place would mean a promotion play-off against the South West Premier runners-up.

"It's still a long old season and we've still got a lot of tough games to go yet," added Hillier.

"We did set goals at the start of the season, they're still in place, but we don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves at the moment."