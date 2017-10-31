David Ribbans: Northampton Saints second row agrees new contract until 2020

David Ribbans has made 12 appearances since moving to Northampton

Northampton second row David Ribbans signed a deal to stay at Franklin's Gardens until 2020.

The 22-year-old joined the club from from Western Stormers in January and last month scored two tries against Bath in the Premiership.

Despite being born and raised in South Africa, he is eligible for England.

"We believe there is still a lot more to come from him and we look forward to watching his continued development," Saints boss Jim Mallinder said.