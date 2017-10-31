Mike Mayhew: Harlequins sign Yorkshire Carnegie hooker on loan

Mike Mayhew is the older brother of former Harlequins prop Nic Mayhew

Premiership side Harlequins have signed Yorkshire Carnegie hooker Mike Mayhew on a three-month loan deal.

The 30-year-old New Zealander has had previous spells at Newcastle, London Irish, North Harbour and Waikato.

Quins had been looking to bring in cover for Rob Buchanan and Joe Gray, who are both sidelined by injuries.

"We needed to identify someone who provided the necessary experience to come into the group," director of rugby John Kingston told the club website.

"He is a dynamic, physical player who will suit our style of rugby."