Ugo Monye explains why England winger Marland Yarde is set to join Sale Sharks from Harlequins.

Yarde is understood to have been unsettled at Quins, and was dropped from the Champions Cup game at Wasps for missing training.

Monye, himself an ex-Harlequins and England winger, said: "Marland's off-field behaviour hasn't been in line with the core values, beliefs, culture of Harlequins.

"I think Marland would have liked to have stayed, but equally I think he sees this as a massive opportunity to get a fresh start."

