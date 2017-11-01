Scott Williams back after Wales' Tyler Morgan blow

Wales Autumn internationals
Dates: 11 Nov-2 Dec Venue: Principality Stadium
Opponents: Australia, Georgia, New Zealand, South Africa
Coverage: Live on BBC One or BBC Two Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Scarlets centre Scott Williams has been recalled by Wales for their autumn Tests after Dragons' Tyler Morgan dropped out because of injury.

Williams was omitted from Wales' initial selection with fellow Scarlet Hadleigh Parkes brought in.

But Morgan's ankle injury - suffered against Ospreys last weekend - has given Williams, 27, a fresh chance.

Williams' return comes after Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac spoke of his positive response to being omitted.

