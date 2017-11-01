Wasps: Australia international hooker Nathan Charles signs on short-term deal

Nathan Charles has spent the majority of his career at Perth-based Western Force, making 83 appearances

Australia international hooker Nathan Charles has signed for injury-hit Wasps on a three-month contract.

The 28-year-old forward, who has four caps, will help provide cover for injured Tommy Taylor and Tom Cruse.

"We are pleased to be able to bring a player of Nathan's abilities into the squad," said Wasps director of rugby Dai Young.

"With Tommy Taylor and Tom Cruse both sidelined, we have been short on experience and availability."

Sydney-born Charles, who has spent most of his career playing in Western Australia with Western Force, joins his third Premiership club.

He played for Gloucester in 2011 and finished last season on a short-term deal at Bath.

Charles is Wasps' second signing in three days following the arrival of South Africa back-row forward Nizaam Carr, also on a three-month deal.

Wasps are ninth in the Premiership table, having won just three of their first seven matches.