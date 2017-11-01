Max Green and Max Wright: Bath sign England Under-20 and Yorkshire Carnegie duo

Max Green previously played for Yorkshire Cricket's under-15s and Bradford City's football academy

Premiership club Bath have signed England Under-20 duo Max Green and Max Wright from Yorkshire Carnegie.

Scrum-half Green, 21, made his Carnegie debut in 2015-16 before cementing a regular first-team spot last term.

Centre Wright, 20, scored two tries in 12 appearances for the Championship side in 2016-17 and helped England to an under-20 Grand Slam earlier in 2017.

"They're very exciting young players with lots of promise," Todd Blackadder, director of rugby, told Bath's website.

"They will learn a lot from the likes of Kahn Fotuali'i and Jonathan Joseph. We want to evolve the squad so that it combines excellent, promising young talent with experienced world-class players."