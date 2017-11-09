Autumn international: Wales v Australia

Wales coach Warren Gatland has faced criticism of his methods during the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand

Autumn international Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC One HD, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app from 16:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Team news and line-ups

Owen Williams makes his first start for Wales as head coach Warren Gatland opts for a second playmaker in midfield.

Scarlets' Steff Evans starts in place of the injured George North, while Leon Brown, Sam Cross and Owen Watkin could make their debuts from the bench.

Josh Navidi and Aaron Shingler start in the back row as Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty are injured.

Australia make three changes to their squad from the win over Japan, with Will Genia and Bernard Foley returning.

Wales: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Liam Williams, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Owen Williams, 11-Steff Evans, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies; 1-Rob Evans, 2-Ken Owens, 3-Tomas Francis, 4-Jake Ball, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6-Aaron Shingler, 7-Josh Navidi, 8-Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16-Kristian Dacey, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Leon Brown, 19-Cory Hill, 20-Sam Cross, 21-Aled Davies, 22-Owen Watkin, 23-Hallam Amos.

Australia: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Marika Koroibete, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Reece Hodge, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia; 1-Scott Sio, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Rob Simmons, 5-Adam Coleman, 6-Ned Hanigan, 7-Michael Hooper (c), 8-Sean McMahon.

Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Matt Philip, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Karmichael Hunt, 23-Henry Speight.

Commentator's notes

Eddie Butler: "It's a weird one - or two, really. Having one side hanging vulture-like over your history is bad enough - is there anybody alive who can remember Wales beating the New Zealand All Blacks? Must be, but it happened 64 long years ago.

"And now there is Australia, deemed to be in a crisis both immediate and long-term, but still good enough to have just beaten, yes, the All Blacks that Wales cannot beat, and good enough to have beaten Wales in their last 12 meetings.

"That makes them as much a bogey team for the current Wales team as the All Blacks, ancient and modern.

"The Wallabies arrive in Cardiff with three games under their belt. Wales are rusty starters in November. It is perhaps wiser to keep home hopes on a low setting and allow the rust to shake itself loose…"

View from both camps

Wales head coach Warren Gatland: "Looking at the Australian team, I don't think they're going to be too worried about throwing the ball around. I think they are going to be pretty direct.

"What is going to win Saturday's game is the defence. They have a massive midfield and two direct wings. If we don't tackle, it doesn't matter how many times we attack."

Australia head coach Michael Cheika: "Warren Gatland has had an unbelievably good season.

"The [British and Irish] Lions were excellent in New Zealand, and I thought they managed it really well. He is a class act, but at the end of the day it comes down to the sets of players.

"Saturday is a holiday for the coaches. It is the players' day."

Match facts

Head-to-head

Australia have won their last 12 meetings with Wales, and on the last seven visits to Cardiff.

Wales have just two victories in the past 27 meetings (D1).

The Wallabies won 32-8 in Cardiff last year - their biggest win in this fixture for nine years.

Wales

Wales have won seven of their last 10 matches, losing three.

They have triumphed in 10 of their last 12 home games, losing only to England and Australia.

However, they have not won their opening match of an autumn series since a 40-3 victory over Romania in 2002 (L9, D1).

Australia

Australia's 63-30 win over Japan last time out was their biggest victory for two years since beating Uruguay 65-3 at the 2015 World Cup.

Their 23-18 win over New Zealand in October was their first against the All Blacks in eight attempts, and second in 19 matches overall (D2).

The Wallabies are unbeaten in six games (W4, D2), their longest run without defeat since reaching the 2015 World Cup final.

Match officials

Referee: Glen Jackson (New Zealand)

Touch judges: Jaco Peyper (South Africa) & Ian Tempest (England)

TMO: Graham Hughes (England)