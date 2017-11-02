Callum Gibbins will captain Glasgow against Leinster

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Leinster Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Friday 3 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: BBC Sport Scotland website, BBC Radio Scotland 92-95FM and 810MW and on digital platforms

Flanker Callum Gibbins will captain Glasgow Warriors as Leinster visit in the Pro14 having won at Scotstoun in the Champions Cup last month.

Gibbins, who arrived from the Hurricanes this summer, will lead a squad that features 11 players who have returned from international training.

Leinster hand a debut at inside centre to Conor O'Brien.

And fellow Leinster Academy wing Josh Murphy could also make his first appearance from the bench.

The 21-year-old O'Brien is promoted by head coach Lee Cullen after impressing with Leinster's A team, while Jordan Armour comes into the side at full-back.

Ed Byrne, Sean Cronin and Michael Bent make up a completely new front row from the side that defeated Ulster 25-10, while Ross Molony comes into the second row to captain the side.

Scott Fardy starts in the back row for the first time in his Leinster career, with Max Deegan also promoted to the starting side at number eight.

Dropping out are Noel Reid, Jack McGrath, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Dan Leavy and Sean O'Brien.

Glasgow coach Dave Rennie has also named a much-changed team following their 43-13 win over Southern Kings.

George Horne is rewarded for his man-of-the-match performance against the Southern Kings as he retains the number nine shirt and will start alongside his brother, Peter, in a Glasgow jersey for the first time.

Ross Molony comes into the Leinster side as captain

Ruaridh Jackson starts at full-back, with Lelia Masaga coming in on the wing.

Jamie Bhatti comes into the front row with George Turner, while D'Arcy Rae and Tim Swinson also come into the pack.

Dropping out are Stuart Hogg, Lee Jones, Adam Hastings, Alex Allan, Pat MacArthur, Zander Fagerson, Jonny Gray and Matt Smith.

Alex Dunbar is on the bench after recovering from an injury he sustained against Cardiff Blues in September.

Rennie said: "It's been a different week. We've had 19 guys in camp with Scotland, but we've just got on with things.

"Cully has been here all week helping the team prepare, which made making him captain a pretty simple decision.

"He's a good man, he's earned the respect of his teammates through the way he plays and contributes an awful lot to this club. He was the obvious choice to be captain tomorrow night.

"Tactically, things aren't going to change from the last time we played Leinster. We just need to do things better."

Glasgow Warriors: Ruaridh Jackson, Lelia Masaga, Nick Grigg, Sam Johnson, Niko Matawalu, Peter Horne, George Horne, Jamie Bhatti, George Turner, D'Arcy Rae, Tim Swinson, Scott Cummings, Rob Harley, Callum Gibbins (capt), Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Pat MacArthur, Alex Allan, Adam Nicol, Lewis Wynne, Matt Smith, Henry Pyrgos, Alex Dunbar, Leonardo Sarto.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour, Adam Byrne, Rory O'Loughlin, Conor O'Brien, Dave Kearney, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ed Byrne, Seán Cronin, Michael Bent, Ross Molony (capt), Mick Kearney, Scott Fardy, Jordi Murphy, Max Deegan.

Replacements: Richardt Strauss, Peter Dooley, Andrew Porter, Josh Murphy, Dan Leavy, Nick McCarthy, Cathal Marsh, Hugo Keenan.

Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU)