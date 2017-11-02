Pro14: Munster v Dragons (Fri)

Simon Zebo starts at full-back after being left out of the Ireland squad

Pro14: Munster v Dragons Venue: Irish Independent Park, Cork Date: Friday, 3 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live scores and match report on BBC Sport website

The Munster starting team to face the Dragons in Saturday's Pro14 game in Cork shows 10 changes in personnel to that which lost to Connacht last week.

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus is without his contingent of Irish squad players for what may be his final game in charge of the Irish province.

Simon Zebo plays at full-back, with new signing Chris Cloete making his debut.

The Dragons also make 10 changes from their starting line-up which went down 28-14 to the Ospreys last weekend.

Four of Bernard Jackman's group who took part in that fixture have been named in the Wales squad for the autumn internationals.

With Hallam Amos one of those selected for Warren Gatland's squad, Will Talbot-Davies is named at full-back in the back three alongside wings Ashton Hewitt and Jared Rosser.

The centre partnership has one change made to it as Jack Dixon is joined by Adam Warren, who replaces Tyler Morgan due to injury.

The half-backs are all change as Angus O'Brien and Charlie Davies are given the nod, as Sarel Pretorius is named on the bench.

A new front row sees Gerard Ellis named at hooker with props Thomas Davies and Lloyd Fairbrother moving from the bench into the starting XV.

Lock Rynard Landman joins Joe Davies in the second row, as flanker Aaron Wainwright joins James Benjamin and number eight James Sheekey who gets his first start for the Dragons.

For Munster, Darren Sweetnam and Chris Farrell start and Ian Keatley is on the bench, after all three were released from the Ireland training camp.

Irish internationals Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Conor Murray, Dave Kilcoyne, James Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Tommy O'Donnell and CJ Stander drop out.

Sweetnam and Alex Wootton comes in on the wings, while JJ Hanrahan and Duncan Williams form the half-back partnership.

Props Liam O'Connor and Stephen Archer come into the pack, with Jean Kleyn partnering captain Billy Holland in the second row and Jack O'Donoghue, Cloete and Robin Copeland called up to form the back row.

Munster: Zebo; Sweetnam, Farrell, Scannell, Wootton; Hanrahan, Williams; O'Connor, Marshall, Archer; Kleyn, Holland (capt); O'Donoghue, Cloete, Copeland.

Replacements: O'Byrne, Cronin, Scott, O'Shea, Flanagan, Hart, Keatley, Arnold.

Dragons: Talbot-Davies; Hewitt, Warren, Dixon, Rosser; O'Brien, C Davies; T Davies, Ellis, Fairbrother; J Davies, Landman; Wainwright, Benjamin, Sheekey.

Replacements: Belcher, Garrett, Harris, Andrews, Roach, Pretorius, Robson, Howard.