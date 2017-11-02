BBC Sport - Interest in Iain Henderson 'doesn't surprise' Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss

Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss says the fact that other clubs are showing an interest in Ireland second row Iain Henderson does not surprise him.

Kiss adds that the British and Irish Lions lock is "very important" to both Ireland and Ulster and indicates his hope that contract negotiations with the Irish Rugby Football Union will reach a satisfactory conclusion soon.

The 25-year-old is in the final year of his current deal and has revealed that he is being pursued by overseas clubs.

Top Stories