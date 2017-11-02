Calvin Wellington: Dragons sign St Helens centre

Calvin Wellington played age grade rugby league for Wales

Centre Calvin Wellington has crossed codes to join Dragons from Super League club St Helens on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old has spent three years with Saints after being spotted playing rugby union for Aberavon Quins.

His one appearance for Saints came in their 48-20 defeat by Huddersfield Giants at the 2016 Magic Weekend.

"I have some friends in Rugby League whose opinion I trust and they tipped me off as to Calvin's ability," Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman said.

"The qualities he brings are pace, power and footwork. Every time I met him his desire to come back to Wales and try and make a name for himself in rugby union was infectious.

"So I felt it was worthwhile to negotiate his release from St Helens so that we can get him into our environment immediately."

Wellington, who played alongside Wales wing Regan Grace at Saints, played league for South Wales Scorpions prior to signing a professional deal with the Super League club and joins the Dragons for a transfer fee.

"Calvin has been a popular member of the club since he initially joined our academy and we are sad to see him leave," Saints CEO Mike Rush said.

"He had agreed to stay with the club in 2018 but the lure back to rugby union and his home was too strong. We wish him all the best for the future."