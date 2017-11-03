Jamie Roberts: Centre will 'fight like anything' for Wales recall

Jamie Roberts captained Wales on their 2017 tour to Tonga and Samoa

Wales Autumn internationals Dates: 11 Nov-2 Dec Venue: Principality Stadium Opponents: Australia, Georgia, New Zealand, South Africa Coverage: Live on BBC One or BBC Two Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Jamie Roberts is determined to regain his Wales place after being left out of the squad for the autumn series.

The Harlequins centre, 30, captained an inexperienced Wales in their June 2017 wins over Tonga and Samoa, taking his Test appearances to 96 including three for the British and Irish Lions.

But Wales coach Warren Gatland is looking at other options at centre.

"I've been told the door's not closed, so I'll fight like anything now," Roberts told BBC Wales' Scrum V.

"It's been difficult, I'll be honest, a couple of days of mourning."

Wales begin their autumn campaign against Australia on 11 November, followed by Tests against Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Gatland has said he is looking to play a more expansive game that includes the inside centre role - Roberts' position - being filled by a creative playmaker.

That saw Roberts and Scott Williams left out of the initial squad, although Scarlets' Williams has since been recalled after an injury to Tyler Morgan of the Dragons.

"I spoke to Rob [Wales attack coach Howley] and Warren, and they've gone with a few of the younger lads," Roberts added.

"You kind of understand that moving towards the [2019] World Cup, you need to expose those lads to Test rugby."

