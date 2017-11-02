Wales coach Warren Gatland believes the British and Irish Lions coaching team are under more scrutiny than the players. Gatland took charge of the Lions for a second time for last summer's tour of his native New Zealand and led them to a drawn Test series.

The 54-year-old was responding to criticism from Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien, who suggested the coaches "had a lot to answer for" after the tour.

This clip was taken from 5 live Sport on Thursday, 2 November 2017.